Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RES stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
