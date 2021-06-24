Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 212.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

