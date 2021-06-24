RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $1,184,640.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $198.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.