Scott W. Behrens Sells 37,156 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ACIW opened at $37.52 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
