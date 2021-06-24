Scott W. Behrens Sells 37,156 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACIW opened at $37.52 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.