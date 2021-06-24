Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 47,770 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

