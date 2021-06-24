Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 47,770 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
