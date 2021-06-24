Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

