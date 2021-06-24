Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 49,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,848,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 347.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 263,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 973,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

