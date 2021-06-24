Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

