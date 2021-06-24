County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICBK. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $207.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

