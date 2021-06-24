Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.77

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.77 and last traded at $213.60, with a volume of 3485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.