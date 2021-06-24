Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $242.31 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

