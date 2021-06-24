Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

