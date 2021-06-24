SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

