Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.