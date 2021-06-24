Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

VRRM stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

