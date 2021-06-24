Draper Esprit’s (GROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 939.98 ($12.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 810.51. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

