Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $33,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

