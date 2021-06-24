EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 389.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $17,506,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

