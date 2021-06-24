Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 294 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 260.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 54.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

