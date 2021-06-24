Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 500.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.86 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.