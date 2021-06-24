Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,251 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

