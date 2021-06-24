Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $30,000 Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.00 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

