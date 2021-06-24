Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,200 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.