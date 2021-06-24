New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 25,000 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

