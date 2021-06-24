Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post sales of $390.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.90 million and the lowest is $379.95 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.84.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

