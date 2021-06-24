Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.