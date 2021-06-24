New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $177.26 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

