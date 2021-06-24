American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

