Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $6,472,400.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

