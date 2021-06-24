Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,016 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $257.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

