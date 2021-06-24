$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after buying an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

