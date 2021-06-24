PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $288.12 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

