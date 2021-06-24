Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.33.

Shares of ASR opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.