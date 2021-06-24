New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

