Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

