Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.19 Million in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 279,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on ID shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of PARTS iD in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

