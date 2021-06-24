Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

