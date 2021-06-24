Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 130,736 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perion Network by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perion Network by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.