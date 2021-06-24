Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,923 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,351.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

