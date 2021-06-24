Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

