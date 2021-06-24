Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,868 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $18,293,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

