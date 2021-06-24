Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 141,389 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 471.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SSR Mining worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.77 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.