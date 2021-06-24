Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

