Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.