Head-To-Head Survey: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) & Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s 4.41% 17.14% 5.23%

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Tilly’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilly’s $531.33 million 0.94 -$1.14 million ($0.04) -415.00

Digital Brands Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilly’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Tilly’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digital Brands Group and Tilly’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilly’s 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 238 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its merchandise through its e-commerce website, tillys.com. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

