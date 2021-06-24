Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 237,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.