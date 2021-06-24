A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $97,724. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

