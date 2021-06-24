Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

