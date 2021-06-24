Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

ESPR opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

