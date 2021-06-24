Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $3,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

SMAR opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.78. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

