SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,397 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

